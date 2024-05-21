Vinyl Sessions event to return to Harrogate with focus on a classic album by The Eagles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Harrogate classic rock evening where a Beatles producer once turned up in person is to return to its original home for the first time since Covid.

Volunteer-run Vinyl Sessions, which was launched in early 2018, raised more than £15,000 for equipment at Harrogate Hospital before the pandemic struck.

Although it survived on Zoom and then in person last year with a one-off event focusing on The Beatles’ Abbey Road, the event has not taken place at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen in Harrogate for four years.

Now it’s about to make its return to the venue on Oxford Street in the first of a new series where a different classic rock album is played in vinyl format on powerful, classic and restored mid-1970s high end Hi-Fi equipment.

King of hi-fi - Vinyl Sessions organiser Colin Paine said: "After several months of spadework, it’s great to be launching a series of new events at our original venue kindly provided by Simon and the team at Starling in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

The subject of the relaunch on Wednesday, June 5 will be The Eagles’ Hotel California (1976) plus some Eagles extras.

Organiser Colin Paine said: "After several months of spadework, it’s great to be launching a series of new events at our original venue kindly provided by Simon and the team at Starling.

"We have now also become direct fundraisers for Harrogate Healthcare Community Charity and, once again, will be raising funds for vital equipment in our community.”

In its first run, Vinyl Sessions famously welcomed Beatles engineer and producer Ken Scott who talked in person to the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers about his work on David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust album.

Among the other albums previously featured in Vinyl Sessions are Led Zeppelin IV, The Beatles Sgt Pepper, The Who’s Who’s Next, Simple Minds' New Gold Dream, ELO’s Out of The Blue, Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon, Ian Dury's New Boots and Panties, The Stone Roses' debut and Blondie’s Parallel Lines.

The format is similar to before and features Colin Paine’s amazing audio collection, Graham Chalmers’ encyclopaedic knowledge of music and Jim Dobbs’ popular music video slide shows.

Admission is by way of a £5 suggested donation on entry.