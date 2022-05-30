Vintage photos of how Harrogate Advertiser readers celebrated Coronation Day in 1953

In the week which will see nationwide celebrations taking place to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, reader Roddy Barnes kindly sent us pictures of himself and Harrogate Rugby Club taking part in the Coronation Day parade in Harrogate on the day the Queen was crowned on June 2, 1953.

Now 90-years-old, long retired and living in Daleside Road, Harrogate, the photos show the young Mr Barnes and his happy team mates indulging in hi-jinx with a rugby a ball on the back of a float going up Parliament Street in Harrogate.

Keen-eyed Harrogate Advertiser readers may also spot two things - firstly, the rugby club's float is going past the legendary Louis Cope, Harrogate's most elegant and luxurious women's wear shop which sadly closed its doors in the 1970s and, secondly, it was a wet day!

Reader Roddy Barnes and Harrogate Rugby Club on a float on Parliament Street in Harrogate on the Queen's Coronation Day in 1953.

Another reader who remembers the celebrations the day the Queen was crowned at Westminster Abbey in London is Pete Threadgold.

Mr Threadgold said he was looking through some old photos and found one of himself from that glorious day in 1953.

That's him as a little boy seated in a toy car surrounded by pupils and teachers at Ripley Endowed School during the school's Coronation Day celebrations all those years ago.