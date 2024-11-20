Villagers rally round in eight-year battle to save Harrogate village pub from demolition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was standing room only as villagers met to press for compulsory purchase to save one of the Harrogate area’s oldest pubs.

The packed meeting at Kirkby Malzeard village hall was organised by the Henry Jenkins Community Pub group, which been campaigning for eight years to save the 250-year-old pub, which is located seven miles from Ripon and 15 miles from Harrogate.

The group’s chair, Richard Sadler, said the main aim was to demonstrate that the village still backed plans for a community buyout – so that the pub can be repaired and refurbished as a pub, bistro and coffee shop.

“We’re delighted to have had such a great turnout – and the feeling in the room was overwhelming supportive of what we’re trying to achieve,” said Mr Jenkins.

Battle in Kirkby Malzeard - Villagers been campaigning for eight years to save the 250-year-old Henry Jenkins pub for eight years. (Picture contributed)

"People are fed up that this once-thriving pub has been allowed to fall into such a disgraceful state."

The local community group has fought to purchase the pub and convert it to a community-owned establishment since April 2016 when the owner of the Henry Jenkins Pub applied for planning permission to demolish the pub and replace it with houses.

So far more than 150 residents have signed a paper petition calling on the council to make a compulsory purchase of the Henry Jenkins, which has been a pub for more than 250 years and is named after a legendary character who is reputedly lived to the age of 169 years-old, “as a matter of urgency”.

A further 550 have signed an online petition.

Mr Sadler said: "North Yorkshire Council have finally said they will consider making a compulsory purchase – which would require an independent valuation - to break the stalemate.

"We will now be submitting a formal request to the council to begin compulsory purchase proceedings as a matter of urgency.”

He added that a total eight purchase offers to buy all or part of the pub have been put to the owner, David Fielder.

Among those attending the meeting were Paul Ainsworth, a member of CAMRA’s pub campaigns committee, and North Yorkshire Councillor Felicity Cunliffe-Lister (Masham & Fountains division).