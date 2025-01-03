Villagers' generosity sees hundreds of pounds raised for Harrogate-based suicide prevention charity
The volunteer community group, called Kirk Deighton Events, formed in the village near Wetherby in the wake of the pandemic.
Last year they raised hundreds of pounds to rescue The K6 (short for Kiosk 6), a phone box which had been installed outside Kirk Deighton’s Bay Horse pub after Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation in 1953 but had slid into decline and disrepair.
Now a new effort by villagers has seen £750 raised for suicide prevention charity The Jordan Legacy.
Based at Walton Park in Pannal, this Harrogate charity was formed in August 2020 following the death of the founder’s son, Jordan Phillip, on December 4, 2019.
The mission of The Jordan Legacy is to move towards a ‘Zero Suicide Society’; one that is willing and able to do all it can to prevent all preventable suicides.
The Harrogate charity partners in collaboration with other charities and third sector organisations, suicide prevention and mental health professionals and advocates, campaigners, consultants and, in particular, with others who have lived or living experience of suicide.
Across the UK more than 6,000 people die by suicide each year with no downward movement in these numbers for the past two decades. Sadly, Kirk Deighton has recent experience of this.
The donation by Kirk Deighton Events followed a successful Christmas lights switch-on in the village.
More than two hundred people gathered outside the Bay Horse pub in Kirk Deighton for the event which included a visit from Father Christmas, thanks to Wetherby Lions, and a performance by the Wetherby Silver Band.
Chair of Kirk Deighton Events, Guy Roberts, said, “Our whole group wants to say a massive thank you to those who came out again to support us.
"The generosity of the village is amazing and people should be proud that their donations will make big difference to the lives of others.”
For more information on The Jordan Legacy’s work, visit: https://thejordanlegacy.com/