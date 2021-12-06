Village group celebrates 70 years on stage

Storm Arwen and the wintry weather did not deter the audience who gave the performers a well-deserved standing ovation at the end of the Saturday night performance.

Performed over two nights, “70” was a heady mix of songs and sketches linked with images to trigger memories of events and people from the last 70 years.

Among the many highlights of the show was “Committee”, a monologue by Joyce Grenfell about a ladies’ choir facing a difficult choice, “Two in Torquay”, a short play by Alan Bennett set in a seaside hotel where the two characters are not all that they seem and “Vent”, a short play by Gavin Harrison about a ventriloquist’s dummy with a life of his own.

In addition to the excellent acting, the cast proved once again that their musical abilities are just as strong, with renditions of songs across the seven decades, from Bob Hope’s theme song “Thanks For The Memory” to Noel Gallagher’s “Don’t Look Back In Anger”.

Rita Taylor, chair of BLDS commented: “After a two year break forced on us by the pandemic, we were delighted to be back on stage.

“With reduced capacity to allow for social distancing plus extra ventilation in the village hall, things weren’t quite back to normal, but it was great to be performing again to a live audience.”

BLDS traces its history from 1951 when village residents Harry and Mollie Diggle brought together players from the Women’s Institute and Cricket Club to perform “Almost a Queen”, a play written by Harry Diggle and featuring genuine Burton Leonard characters from the 13th century in an imaginary scene.

Since then, the Society has put on over 100 productions, including such well-known classics as Hobson’s Choice, Blithe Spirit and The Importance of Being Earnest.

Director of the show, Gary Broad said: “Although the Society traces its roots to that first show in 1951, it built on a long tradition of amateur dramatics in the village.

“From the 1920s, the WI had a strong reputation across Yorkshire for their performances of extracts from Shakespeare plays, regularly winning competitions.”

Rita added: “At our dress rehearsal, we were pleased to welcome back former members of the group, including some who were involved in the earliest productions. Everyone enjoyed reminiscing and sharing experiences of the Society.”