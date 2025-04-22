VE Day event in Harrogate will offer chance to discover remarkable stories from WW2

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A war graves tour in Harrogate to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day will give people the chance to discover the remarkable stories of the men and women of the Commonwealth forces who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) to mark the 80th anniversaries of both VE Day and VJ Day, free cemetery talks and tours of Harrogate, Ripon and Dishforth are being launched to encourage people to discover the heritage on their doorstep from May 2-11.

The talks and tours also coincide with the CWGC’s nationwide War Graves Week which seeks to highlight the wealth of world war history and the skills, dedication and expertise of CWGC staff and volunteers who work to keep that history alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The venues include Stonefall Cemetery and Grove Road Cemetery in Harrogate and Ripon Cemetery at Kirkby Drive, Ripon.

Harrogate VE Day anniversary tours - The CWGC’s War Graves Week will highlight the wealth of world war history and the dedication of CWGC staff and volunteers who work to keep that history alive. (Picture contributed)

The 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE) Day will take place on May 8 while Victory over Japan Day (VJ) Day will take place on August 15.

The CWGC’s Director of Education, Engagement and Volunteering, Simon Bendry, said: “We are incredibly excited for people to come out and join one of our tours or exhibitions over the coming weeks, and to share their stories of the fallen so we can keep telling them for generations to come.

“This year marks a special and unique year with the 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day.

To find out more and book a tour, visit https://www.cwgc.org/visit-us/events-tours-and-talks/