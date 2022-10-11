Valley Gardens row: Plans for new fountain make waves with model boaters

Model boats in the boating pond at Valley Gardens in Harrogate. (Picture courtesy of Friends of Valley Gardens).

All was well at the boating pond in the much-loved public park until word of plans for a new fountain seeped out.

The aim according to Harrogate Borough Council is simply to improve the cleanliness of the water but some local residents are concerned it may impact on their hobby.

Harrogate resident Trevor Dale says the worry is the well-intentioned project man turn the pond into an "ornamental feature".

"The council is to erect a fountain in the Valley Gardens Boating Pond and is doing so without consulting the Claro Model Boaters - or anyone else for that matter,” said Mr Dale.

"This is as highhanded as it is ill conceived because it will change the fundamental nature of the feature from a boating pond to an ornamental lake.

"Any fountain is a boating hazard especially if it is the middle, and it is not good enough to say it can be switched off from time to time.

"When and how, by whom and for whom? Can occasional boaters ever be accommodated?"

"There are lots of families with young children who go sailing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is so badly thought out and is a very very unnecessary expense.

"If it has to go ahead at all then best put it at the shallow end with the intake at the deep end so that there is at least a circulation.

"That would give the boaters – and there are many – a lot more room to enjoy their pastimes.”

But Harrogate Borough Council says their intentions are good and boaters fears are misplaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “Currently, the boating pond in Valley Gardens, Harrogate is empty due to ongoing maintenance, as well as the continue hosepipe ban in place across North Yorkshire and the country.

“Next year, we will be installing a new fountain to help aerate the water and improve it cleanliness, once the hosepipe ban has been lifted.

“It will also provide another distinctive area for people to enjoy and complement the award winning floral displays, Himalayan and Japanese gardens, Grade II listed Sun Pavilion and Colonnades, and games and attractions currently on offer."

Mr Dale remains worried the change to the pond may affect children's ability to enjoy playing with model boats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The pond has been empty for some time and I am led to believe it will remain that way until the fountain is installed next year.

"So come Christmas Day when the children get model boats, there will be nowhere for them to go sailing," claimed Mr Dale.

But the council says it is happy to discuss way round the issue to everyone's satisfaction.

A council spokesperson said: “The fountain – supported by Friends of Valley Gardens – is controllable so once installed, if it is problematic for the model boating club, we would be happy to discuss it with them to ensure it can be enjoyed all visitors of Valley Gardens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Open to everyone all year round, 24 hours a day, the Valley Gardens are Grade II Listed gardens containing a greater number of mineral springs than any other known place.