Urgent appeal for charity Puppy Raisers

Being a Puppy Raiser means being responsible for caring for the basic needs of a Guide Dogs puppy in your home for 14 months, teaching the basic demands for them to eventually become a guide dog.

Guide Dogs relies heavily on volunteers to help improve the lives of people with sight loss, and is looking for people in LS22 and LS23 postcodes specifically.

Anne Proctor became a Guide Dogs Puppy Raiser last year. Puch was her first puppy and came to her just before the first lockdown in March 2020:

“It’s been a real eye opener being a Puppy Raiser.

“We really enjoy it as we’ve always had our own dogs and have previously been boarders.

“While it was initially quite hard work due to lockdown and not being able to take him out as much as he was only 16 weeks, we eventually got into the swing of things with training thanks to our Guide Dogs supervisor.

“We trained Puch to go into supermarkets and not be distracted, took him on buses and trains so he got used to public transport and other people around him, and also taught him how to go up and down stairs in shopping centres.

“Puch is a beautiful dog with a lovely temperament. He knows he is handsome too! We will miss him but we know that we are helping Guide Dogs.”

Chloe Eckersley, Volunteering Coordinator at Guide Dogs, said: “Being a Puppy Raiser is such a rewarding role - seeing a puppy develop into a potential guide dog, who will transform the life of someone with a visual impairment.

“Volunteering is a two-way street, so in return for your time you will get a dedicated Guide Dogs volunteer manager who will help you settle in and support you during your time with us.”