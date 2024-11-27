Urgent appeal by Harrogate charity which helps elderly in Harrogate district who are feeling isolated
Supporting Older People, whose base is located at 46-50 East Parade in Harrogate, is holding a series of festive events in December.
Lorna Daniel, the charity’s administrator, said: “As Christmas is fast approaching, we wanted to send a final plea for any volunteers who could help us out.
"We are also sending out 300 Christmas presents to our clients, so if anyone would like to donate any gifts, we would really appreciate it.”
The events in question are:
Tuesday, December 10, 2pm-3.30pm: Tea & Talk - Lifts to and from The Crown Hotel.
Tuesday, December 17, noon-3pm: Christmas Party – Lifts to and from Oakdale Golf Club.
A registered charity, SOP was founded in 1982 to help alleviate loneliness and isolation often experienced by older people living on their own.
This could be a result of bereavement, relocation or change of circumstances.
It offers support primarily to people in the Harrogate and Knaresborough district.
Their core work is the befriending scheme where they recruit and support suitable volunteers who then visit older isolated people on a regular basis.
The range of SOP activities includes:
Matching older people with volunteer visitors.
Recruiting Volunteer befrienders, drivers and fundraisers.
Organising social activities, outings and events.
Liaising with our family, statutory agencies and voluntary organisations.
Hosting events where volunteers and the people we support join together.
Information at: https://supportingolderpeople.org.uk/