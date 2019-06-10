Uppermill take upper hand in brass contest

Uppermill Band emerged the winners of the 23rd Brass in Ripon contest.

Some 14 brass bands competed for the Ripon Festivals Rosebowl at the city’s Cathedral recently.

“With separate judges awarding marks for quality of playing and the entertainment factor of the performance, the bands have to put together a programme which was both played well and `entertained’ the audience,” said contest spokesman Peter Gilby.

“Ranging from small village bands to lower section national contesting bands, the competition was fierce and some superb sounding music was the result.

“Pre event favourites were the defending champions, the Leyburn Band, followed by Uppermill and Kippax, but with this format of competition, however good the bands played their programme, the results can be skewed once the entertainment scores are added.

“And this proved to be the case. The Uppermill band emerged the winners thanks to their best entertainment score of 47pts added to a music score of 185pts = 232. They also won the trophy for the Best march, and Best percussion.”

Defending champs Leyburn came second with marks of 43.5 + 186 = 229.5.

They added the trophy for the best Hymn and best Soloist thanks to the incredible Soprano cornet playing of Emma Lundberg.

The Shepherd Group Youth band came third with scores of 43.5 + 182 = 225.5.

The event, one of several supported by the Ripon Festival trust in Ripon, is organised and run by the members and supporters of our own Ripon City Band who had worked tirelessly throughout the day to ensure its smooth running, plus of course many hours before the event.

Full results can be found at: riponcityband.co.uk/riponcontest