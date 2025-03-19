Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association to tackle Three Peaks challenge while carrying stretcher to fund life-saving equipment

Four members of the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association (UWFRA) are taking on the Wharfedale Three Peaks Challenge while carrying a rescue stretcher on their backs.

This summer, the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association (UWFRA) are aiming to raise money to replace their ageing communications equipment in their command vehicle.

They want to ensure that the team has state-of-the-art technology to improve coordination and response times during rescues.

The estimated cost of the refurbishment is £5,000 and as a 100 per cent volunteer-run organisation, UWFRA relies entirely on donations to continue its life-saving work.

The Wharfedale Three Peaks Challenge on Saturday, June 28 is UWFRA’s annual fundraising event, attracting runners and walkers to tackle the stunning yet demanding landscape of the Yorkshire Dales.

Participants can choose from:

Three Peaks Route: 17 miles, 3,800ft elevation – Birks Fell, Buckden Pike and Great Whernside

Two Peaks Route: 13 miles, 2,500ft elevation – Buckden Pike and Great Whernside

Family Walk: 4.5 miles, 300ft elevation – a scenic route along the River Wharfe and back along the ‘Paradise Walk’

Since its launch, the event has raised vital funds to support UWFRA’s operations, ensuring the team remains ready to respond day or night, in all weather conditions.

Among those taking on this test of endurance is team member and local GP Mel White, who knows the challenge will be no easy feat.

“Running 17 miles with a stretcher on my back isn’t most people’s idea of fun, but I wanted to do something that truly reflects the dedication and versatility of our rescue team.

"We respond to emergencies above and below ground, often in treacherous conditions, and having reliable communication is absolutely vital.

"This challenge is the perfect way to highlight our work while raising essential funds.”

Nigel Easton, Chairman of Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association, praised the team’s determination.

“It’s incredible to see our members take on such a gruelling challenge.

"Completing the Three Peaks route is tough enough – but doing it with a stretcher?

"That takes real strength, endurance, and team spirit.

"This event is a fantastic way to showcase the dedication of our volunteers while raising much-needed funds.

"I wish them the very best of luck.”

To sponsor the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/stretcherchallenge

To sign up for the Wharfedale Three Peaks Challenge and for more information, head to www.uwfra.org.uk/wharfedale-three-peaks.php