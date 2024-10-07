Update: Police's new announcement on search for missing Harrogate girls
North Yorkshire Police have updated the status of a search for two missing schoolgirls from Harrogate.
After issuing an appeal on Friday, October 4 for two missing 13-year-old girls from Harrogate, police now say they are very pleased to report that the girls have been found safe and well.
Police say they want to thank everyone who shared the appeal.