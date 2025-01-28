Update over future of Harrogate's last Post Office in town centre as iconic retail brand issues more information

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There has been an update on the potential sale of WH Smith stores and the impact this may have on Harrogate’s only Post Office in the town centre.

Fears grew among Harrogate businesses and customers, who rely on having access to a Post Office, after the famous retail brand said it was exploring all the options for its 500 high street stores, "including a possible sale".

The Harrogate WH Smith branch has been home to the town centre’s last Post Office since 2019 when it relocated from Cambridge Road to Victoria Shopping Centre.

WH Smith has now made efforts to clarify the situation for the 195 Post Offices it has housed UK-wide since 2006.

Harrogate WH Smith branch has been home to the town centre’s last Post Office since 2019 when it relocated from Cambridge Road to Victoria Shopping Centre. (Picture contributed)

Talking to the BBC, it said the Post Offices within its shops would remain should the sale of its High Street business go ahead and added its "partnership" with the Post Office was an "important part" of the business..

The company is in talks over a potential sale of its High Street stores as its business has become more focused on its shops in airports and train stations.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU), which represents Post Office staff in many of the WH Smith stores, has raised concerns over the future of its members, warning any potential closures would be "devastating".

But a spokesperson for the Post Office said contact had been made with WH Smith over its plans, adding the company was "keeping us updated regularly on future business plans and how they may evolve".

WH Smith was first launched in 1792 in London as a newstand by Henry Walton Smith and his wife Anna Smith.

Its high street operation employs around 5,000 people nationwide.

Revenue from WH Smith's high street stores dropped by £17 million in 2024 compared with the year before but profits stayed the same after the business closed 14 of its stores last year.

Should the worst happen and Harrogate was to lose its Post Office in Victorian Shopping Centre, the nearest alternative, one of a dwindling number, is The Red Box Gifts Post Office located at 51 High Street, Starbeck.