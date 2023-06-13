Update: Harrogate school talks about travellers camp 'challenges' as it confirms it has now left the area

Head of Ashville College Rhiannon Wilkinson said the situation had been handled in an exceptional fashion in partnership with the police and parents.

Writing in a letter to parents, she said: "Thanks to a great partnership effort between Ashville College and the authorities, we can confirm that all the travellers left our site last night.

“It has been a challenging three days and I am enormously grateful to my colleagues in boarding who have done an exceptional job looking after the boarders this weekend in what have been difficult circumstances.

(Picture Gerard Binks)

“Our Estates staff have done sterling work in securing the site and managing practical arrangements.

“I should also record thanks to all my colleagues who worked tirelessly throughout the weekend and the police who have been enormously supportive and acted expeditiously today.”

"We have updated all the Ashville families on this welcome development, and once again thank them for their kind words about the clarity and timely nature of our communications.

After discussions with the police yesterday morning, the school was able to serve notice on the travellers to leave our grounds

The police successfully handled the departure and the school has secured the entrance travellers had forced themselves through last Friday night.