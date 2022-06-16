Update: Body found in search for missing Minskip man

Police have said that a body has been found today (June 16) that is believed to be Luke Earnshaw.

By Janet Harrison
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 4:23 pm

The 31-year-old went missing from his Minskip home, near Harrogate last Saturday.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A body has sadly been found today (16 June) that is believed to be Luke Earnshaw, the missing 31 year-old man from Minskip near Harrogate.

“Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal to find him, please ensure this is now removed from your channels.

“We would ask that you please respect the privacy of his family at this difficult time.

“He has not yet been formally identified but Mr Earnshaw’s family have been informed.”

