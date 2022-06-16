Update: Body found in search for missing Minskip man

The 31-year-old went missing from his Minskip home, near Harrogate last Saturday.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “A body has sadly been found today (16 June) that is believed to be Luke Earnshaw, the missing 31 year-old man from Minskip near Harrogate.

“Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal to find him, please ensure this is now removed from your channels.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We would ask that you please respect the privacy of his family at this difficult time.