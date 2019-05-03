Up next! Harrogate set for TdY men's race arrival

After the excitement of the Tour de Yorkshire women's race coming through Harrogate earlier today, the eyes of the town's crowds lining the streets will turn to the men later.

Will a Brit be a winner after local hopeful and recent new mum Lizzie Deignan was pipped by a sensational finish by 20-year-old Lorena Wiebes from the Netherlands?

TdY: Today's Harrogate road closures



Although the finishing line for Froome, Cavendish, Marcel Kittel and co is actually Bedale this evening, Friday, the Harrogate leg is a crucial test run of the circuit which will be the centre of the UCI Road World Championships in Harrogate for nine days in September.



The route the top cyclists will take in Harrogate town centre travels from West Park to Otley Road, then Beckwithshaw, Pot Bank, Pennypot Lane, Cornwall Road, Kent Road, Ripon Road, Swan Road, Crescent Road, Parliament Street then finishing at West Park.



The circuit should take the riders from 30 to 40 minutes to complete.

The fun actually starts before the peleton even arrives. The TdY caravan will arrive in Harrogate at 3pm bringing with it a whole host of cycling legends plus 28 vehicles, including organisations and brands such as: Asda, Biffa, Black Sheep Brewery, Carthy & Black, Eisberg, Global, Harrogate Spring Water, Help for Heroes, Jowett, LNER, Mackenzie Thorpe, Mug Shot, Northern Powergrid, Raisthorpe Yorkshire Tonic, Slingsby Gin, Soreen, Welcome to Yorkshire, Yorkshire Bank Bike Libraries, and Yorkshire 2019.





Despite the weather conditions, the day is expected to be another success for the Tour de Yorkshire organisers.

Stage one was declared a big hit and a perfect advert for Yorkshire, its people and their spirit, by Welcome to Yorkshire Commercial Director Peter Dodd.



Mr Dodds said: "It was a fantastic day. Christian [Prudhomme] and I were blown away by the creativity communities showed to celebrate the race.

"We saw painted cows and sheep, miles of banners and bunting, and the thousands of schoolchildren lining the route to give an extra special reception.

“Yes, it’s been damp weather but that didn’t dampen the Yorkshire spirit and fantastic images of the county have being broadcast right around the world.

“The shops and eateries offered protection from the rain and looked absolutely packed as we drove through, and I’m sure Doncaster’s fantastic new Market Place must have experienced their busiest day ever.

"The Tour de Yorkshire is Yorkshire’s greatest street party we’re delighted to see everyone getting involved."



Stage one winner and race leader Jesper Asselman said: “This is definitely the biggest victory of my career and I still can’t believe it. It’s really awesome and I will never forget today.

“Yorkshire is an awesome place to ride your bike and the fans are always incredible. It’s fantastic that they came out in this weather and it gives you goosebumps to ride through crowds like that. It’s really cool to be here - like being in one of the Classics or the Grand Tours - the public are so enthusiastic. I will never forget today.”