Unusual pictures as two RAF Red Arrows Hawk jets transported along A1 motorway in Yorkshire

These pictures show two RAF Red Arrows Hawk jets being transported along the A1 motorway.

By Daniel Sheridan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Yorkshire Post’s photographer James Hardisty spotted the unusual sight on Wednesday afternoon.

The jets were being transported northbound on the A1 near Bramham.

The Red Arrows is the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force.

Date: 25th January 2023. Picture James Hardisty. A very unusual sight capture travelling North bound on the A1(M) near Bramham, not one but two RAF Red Arrows Hawk jets being transported along the motorway.
Formed in 1964, their displays around the UK have become immensely popular.

Diesel is mixed with a coloured dye and ejected into the jet exhaust to produce either red, white or blue smoke for their displays.

