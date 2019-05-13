Unsung heroes of Ripon pull off event that raises £22,000 for charity

Quietly working behind the scenes to organise projects and events that help good causes in our city, members of the Rotary Club of Ripon have often been described as unsung heroes over the years - and on Saturday, they pulled off another successful event that raised more than £22,000 for charity.

More than 400 cyclists stepped out to take part in the sponsored Ripon Rotary Bike Ride, which raised impressive funds for Dementia Forward, Scleroderma Research, and a number of other very worthy charities in the area.

Riders make their way through Bishop Monkton.

The bike ride has grown in popularity, and has become well-established as a firm fixture of the Ripon community events calendar. There was a buzzing atmosphere as cyclists gathered outside Bishop Monkton Village Hall for the start of the race, and Ripon Rotary members were delighted by the great support shown this year.

Ripon Rotary member Peter Race, said: "The atmosphere was brilliant. Cyclists were happy to meet up with friends, and of course the weather was perfect. It was great to see the enthusiasm of cyclists and their good humour, as well as appreciation for the efforts that had been made to stage the event.

"The 100k circular route remained the same as in previous years, with regular water and refreshment stops every 17k, and a lunch stop at Sheriff Hutton Village Hall.

"There was the usual warm welcome at Bishop Monkton at the finish where homemade cakes were available. Many people were involved in the organisation of the event, including Chevin Cycles for technical support, and St John Ambulance. The Ripon Rotary Club thank them and the numerous other people who helped.

More than 400 cyclists took part in the bike ride.

"The Rotary Bike Ride benefits from all the hard work done by the Acorn Committee in previous years under Louise Hanen, and from feedback the organisation of the ride is valued."

Praise has been pouring in for the bike ride on social media - the feedback included descriptions of it being "the best organised bike ride ever."

Ripon Rotary president David Wells sets off the groups of riders.

The bike ride raised more than 22,000 for charity.