'Unsung hero' opens up on her experiences at 'incredible' Harrogate-based cancer charity

A Harrogate charity stalwart celebrating her 34th year in the role said knowing that she is playing a part in helping Yorkshire communities is "why she comes to work every day".

Since joining Harrogate-based Yorkshire Cancer Research as an ‘office junior’ in May 1991, June Sandford’s role has evolved along with the charity.

Now a Relationship Officer, supporting a network of community fundraisers across Yorkshire, this Knaresborough resident has become the charity’s longest-serving employee.

To many Yorkshire Cancer Research employees, June is an unsung hero.

But June herself says her daily inspiration is the hard work of everyone else.

“I’m not sure I’m the best person for a spotlight,” said June.

"It’s the supporters and fundraisers who are the real stars.

"They are the ones making an impact for people with cancer in Yorkshire.

“Knowing I’m helping people raise money to fund life-saving cancer research is why I come to work every day."

When June first joined Yorkshire Cancer Research in 1991, the charity had nine employees.

Today, the charity employees more than 150 people, with 15 shops on the high street across the region.

From coffee mornings to tractor runs, June is the person at the end of the phone for people fundraising in their local community.

She also works one day a week in the charity’s shop in Ripon.

When working out of the Ripon shop, she enjoys working on the till, helping organise stock and talking to customers.

She said: “The team at Ripon are so wonderful, and I can’t help but get stuck in, knowing this work all contributes to life-saving cancer research in Yorkshire.

"I’ve also loved helping at the Donation Centre in Harrogate.

"It’s incredible to see how incredibly generous people.”

Having witnessed the fulfilment that comes from being part of a local volunteer group, June is passionate about inspiring more people to get involved.

She said: “If there's a group in your area and you have a little time to spare, please consider joining.

"We need new voices and fresh energy to pass the torch to the next generation.”

Join the team: https://www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/about-us/join-our-team