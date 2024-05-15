Unforgettable day for Harrogate woman who was ‘honoured’ to attend King’s Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Harrogate businesswoman, who has been hailed as an “inspiration” for her services to social care, says she is “honoured” to have attended the King’s Royal Garden Party last week.

Veronica Manolache, the new owner of Right at Home in Harrogate, was among hundreds of guests invited to Buckingham Palace in recognition of their frontline contributions and positive impact on their communities.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Princess Anne, and the Duchess of Edinburgh were all in attendance.

Veronica said: “It was extraordinary to be in the King’s presence.

Veronica Manolache and her partner Steve Jones at the King's Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

"He was extremely happy to see everyone and was very chatty.”

The entrepreneur was drawn to the care sector over ten years ago and has never looked back.

After climbing the ranks in various care settings, she joined Right at Home in Ilkley as Registered Manager in 2021.

However, she longed to start her own business, and her dream has finally come true after opening a Right at Home franchise in Harrogate.

Veronica was selected by the National Office team at Right at Home UK, a national home care provider, to attend the garden party on May 8.

Veronica added: “I was absolutely stunned that I'd been chosen to attend.

“For a girl from Romania who came to the UK with the idea of opening a coffee shop, to being invited to such an event, I can't really put it into words.

"It's a delight to help people who need social care and to be credited and honoured like this is truly magical.”

Sharon Scully, Head of Business Support at Right at Home, said: “Veronica is an inspiration to other individuals who have aspirations to open their own businesses.

“She excelled in her role as Registered Manager at Right at Home in Ilkley and quickly raised interest in becoming a franchisee, with strong ambitions to provide care and support to those living in her home town of Harrogate.

"That’s why Veronica’s name immediately sprang to mind during the selection process.”

Veronica's nomination serves as a testament to the power of dedication, hard work, and a commitment to making a difference in the community.

Reflecting on her career in care, Veronica said: “Since I was a child, I have always loved to help people, so when I entered the care sector, I realised that this is what I would like to do for the rest of my life.