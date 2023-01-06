If a person dies in the UK without leaving a will, it is often unclear who is entitled to the deceased’s estate and assets.

Their property is then passed over to the Crown as ownerless property or ‘bona vacantia’. It can be any type of property whether that’s a building, money or personal property. Before this stage, these estates are generally put up online with the hope that an entitled relative or relatives come forward.

People who can claim an unclaimed estate:

- Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren etc

- Husband, civil partner or wife

- Mother or father

- Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children, nieces and nephews

- Grandparents

- Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)

- Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood of their children) - ‘half’ means they share only one parent with the deceased

- Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children

- Cousins can claim estate if there is no one above them in the order of relatives

If you are related by marriage you have no entitlement.

Unclaimed estates below are listed by full name, date of birth, place of birth, date of death and place of death.

Unclaimed estates in North Yorkshire

Marjorie June Coltart

Date of birth: July 5 1924

Place of birth: Whitby

Date of death: May 23 2012

Place of death: Guisborough, Cleveland

Nancy Loraine Lloyd Gaythorpe

Date of birth: October 26 1922

Place of birth: Harrogate

Date of death: July 13 2012

Place of death: Harrogate

Doreen Amelia Hunt

Date of birth: May 5 1909

Place of birth: Scarborough

Date of death: March 21 2004

Place of death: Scarborough

John William Jeffrey

Date of birth: January 17 1911

Place of birth: Richmond

Date of death: August 2 1993

Place of death: Richmond

David Nigel Jessop

Date of birth: April 7 1959

Place of birth: Birstwith

Date of death: October 4 2020

Place of death: Harrogate

James Layzell

Date of birth: August 7 1922

Place of birth: Harrogate

Date of death: July 14 2007

Place of death: Catterick

Ruth Lilian Lighting

Date of birth: March 13 1921

Place of birth: Scarborough

Date of death: January 3 2003

Place of death: Scarborough

Derek Wilson Noble

Date of birth: August 26 1931

Place of birth: Harrogate

Date of death: February 20 2011

Place of death: Nottingham

George Patrick Scott

Date of birth: November 15 1916

Place of birth: Knaresborough

Date of death: February 27 1996

Place of death: Yeovil, South Somerset

George Christopher Stoney

Date of birth: May 30 1937

Place of birth: Knaresborough

Date of death: April 25 2009

Place of death: Knaresborough

Phyllis Turner

Date of birth: September 24, 1920

Place of birth: Harrogate

Date of death: November 6, 1993

Place of death: Rotherham, South Yorkshire

Mary Geraldine Thomas

Date of birth: March 5, 1952

Place of birth: Harrogate

Date of death: October 6, 2022

Place of death: Edmonton, London

Mary Winifred Singleton

Date of birth: August 31, 1899

Place of birth: York

Date of death: January 16, 1995

Place of death: Littestone, Kent

David Robert Ogden

Date of birth: March 14, 1950

Place of birth: Scarborough

Date of death: January 15, 2004