Unclaimed estates in North Yorkshire: List of unclaimed estates in York, Harrogate, Richmond, Scarborough, Whitby and Knaresborough which you can inherit if you have one of these surnames
You could be entitled to an unclaimed estate through an unknown relative - we have listed all unclaimed estates in North Yorkshire.
If a person dies in the UK without leaving a will, it is often unclear who is entitled to the deceased’s estate and assets.
Their property is then passed over to the Crown as ownerless property or ‘bona vacantia’. It can be any type of property whether that’s a building, money or personal property. Before this stage, these estates are generally put up online with the hope that an entitled relative or relatives come forward.
People who can claim an unclaimed estate:
- Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren etc
- Husband, civil partner or wife
- Mother or father
- Brothers or sisters who share both the same mother and father, or their children, nieces and nephews
- Grandparents
- Uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins or their descendants)
- Half brothers or sisters or their children (nieces and nephews of the half blood of their children) - ‘half’ means they share only one parent with the deceased
- Half uncles and aunts or their children (first cousins of the half blood or their children
- Cousins can claim estate if there is no one above them in the order of relatives
If you are related by marriage you have no entitlement.
Unclaimed estates below are listed by full name, date of birth, place of birth, date of death and place of death.
Unclaimed estates in North Yorkshire
Marjorie June Coltart
Date of birth: July 5 1924
Place of birth: Whitby
Date of death: May 23 2012
Place of death: Guisborough, Cleveland
Nancy Loraine Lloyd Gaythorpe
Date of birth: October 26 1922
Place of birth: Harrogate
Date of death: July 13 2012
Place of death: Harrogate
Doreen Amelia Hunt
Date of birth: May 5 1909
Place of birth: Scarborough
Date of death: March 21 2004
Place of death: Scarborough
John William Jeffrey
Date of birth: January 17 1911
Place of birth: Richmond
Date of death: August 2 1993
Place of death: Richmond
David Nigel Jessop
Date of birth: April 7 1959
Place of birth: Birstwith
Date of death: October 4 2020
Place of death: Harrogate
James Layzell
Date of birth: August 7 1922
Place of birth: Harrogate
Date of death: July 14 2007
Place of death: Catterick
Ruth Lilian Lighting
Date of birth: March 13 1921
Place of birth: Scarborough
Date of death: January 3 2003
Place of death: Scarborough
Derek Wilson Noble
Date of birth: August 26 1931
Place of birth: Harrogate
Date of death: February 20 2011
Place of death: Nottingham
George Patrick Scott
Date of birth: November 15 1916
Place of birth: Knaresborough
Date of death: February 27 1996
Place of death: Yeovil, South Somerset
George Christopher Stoney
Date of birth: May 30 1937
Place of birth: Knaresborough
Date of death: April 25 2009
Place of death: Knaresborough
Phyllis Turner
Date of birth: September 24, 1920
Place of birth: Harrogate
Date of death: November 6, 1993
Place of death: Rotherham, South Yorkshire
Mary Geraldine Thomas
Date of birth: March 5, 1952
Place of birth: Harrogate
Date of death: October 6, 2022
Place of death: Edmonton, London
Mary Winifred Singleton
Date of birth: August 31, 1899
Place of birth: York
Date of death: January 16, 1995
Place of death: Littestone, Kent
David Robert Ogden
Date of birth: March 14, 1950
Place of birth: Scarborough
Date of death: January 15, 2004
Place of death: Shipley, West Yorkshire