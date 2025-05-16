Ultimate accolade: Harrogate writer's acclaimed new work is BBC Radio 4 Book of the Day

By Graham Chalmers
Published 16th May 2025, 11:19 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 11:14 BST
An acclaimed Yorkshire writer whose breakthrough book was set in Harrogate has seen his much-anticipated new masterwork receive the ultimate accolade - being chosen as BBC Radio 4 Book of the Week.

Yorkshire-born Rob Cowen was living in Bilton in 2015 when he wrote Common Ground, which tells the history of the Nidd Gorge area of Harrogate in a highly inventive and personal way.

Most Popular

After its publication, the public voted the book one of the nation’s favourite nature books of all time in a BBC poll.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rob Cowen’s next book, The Heeding, which he wrote during lockdown in Harrogate, was the best-selling debut book of poetry in 2021.

Author Rob Cowen's acclaimed new book The North Road took nearly eight years of research and is the follow up to Common Ground, which was set in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)placeholder image
Author Rob Cowen's acclaimed new book The North Road took nearly eight years of research and is the follow up to Common Ground, which was set in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Now, after eight long years of research and writing, comes The North Road.

Published by Penguin Random House, this unforgettable work of prose covering 2,000 years, weaves together the people, the history and the places associated with Britain's oldest major road and greatest highway - the A1.

Enlightening, entertaining and emotional, Cowen says the book is also a journey of discovery about his own family tree and Yorkshire’s role in the story of Britain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"So much of British history since the Romans first invaded revolves around what used to be called The Great North Road,” said Rob, “and my family’s, too.

"The 400 miles of the A1 from London to Edinburgh is the mother river of Britain but it’s also a timeline of the country’s history.

"So many important events, so many notable people contributed to this island’s story while living in locations on or just off the A1.

"Walking the road myself, digging so deeply during my research, I discovered so much about my own ancestors and their incredible stories.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Serialised on BBC Radio 4 as Book of the Day is the icing on the cake for The North Road, which has already received the sort of rave reviews that writers dream of when they first put pen to paper or finger to keyboard.

"The connection of Yorkshire to the A1 and its impact has been profound over the centuries,” said Rob.

"Britain has changed so much but the road endures.”

Related topics:YorkshireHarrogateBBC Radio 4BritainBilton
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice