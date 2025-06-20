'Ultimate accolade' as Harrogate photographer's work joins permanent collection of top art gallery

A groundbreaking Harrogate photographer’s work has joined the permanent collection of one of the country’s major regional art galleries.

The news that historic photographs by Stuart Linden Rhodes have been installed in Manchester Art Gallery comes after the photographer, renowned for his iconic images of the LGBTQ+ nightlife scene in the 1990s, was recognised as a recipient of the Manchester Contemporary Art Fund, the largest philanthropic art fund in the North.

The remarkable work of Rhodes, now unveiled for all to see in the gallery’s permanent collection, captures the lively LGBTQ+ nightlife scene of the 1990s, featuring the exclusive images Manchester Hacienda 1993, Blackpool Lucy’s Bar 1999, and Colin at FLESH in Manchester 1993.

Working as a photographer and reporter throughout the 1990s, the 68-year-old from Harrogate regularly contributed to All Points North and Gay Times, photographing the most popular clubs among the LGBTQ+ scene.

It wasn’t, however, until during the pandemic, he rediscovered thousands of undeveloped negatives from his youth, which later led him to launching his book, Out and About with Linden: A Queer Archive for the North, and in which the three winning works feature.

Speaking about his delight at seeing his work included within such a prestigious permanent public collection, Stuart Rhodes said: “To be recognised as a recipient of The Manchester Contemporary Art Fund and have my work displayed in Manchester Art Gallery, for all to enjoy, is of great personal and professional significance.

"As an artist it’s what you want to do, where you want to be. It’s the pinnacle of your practice.”

Launched in 2017, The Manchester Contemporary Art Fund purchases work from The Manchester Contemporary Art Fair to support rising artists and provide them with a platform through which to achieve critical acclaim and greater popularity.

Founded by Thom Hetherington, Executive Chairman of one of the UK’s largest and most significant art fairs, Manchester Art Fair and The Manchester Contemporary, and supported by individuals passionate about the North, the Fund aims to support rising artists and provide them with a platform to achieve critical acclaim and popularity.

For more information, visit https://www.manchesterartfair.co.uk/the-manchester-contemporary.