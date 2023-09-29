UK’s leading provider of specialist dementia care opens a major new facility in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Vida Healthcare Academy will be based at 54a High Street, Starbeck after a major investment by Vida Healthcare.

The new 2,500 sq ft training centre will support the career progression of people working in social care following the expansion of its bespoke training department.

The new facility will also help it attract new talent at a time when staffing in the social care industry is shrinking.

Vida Healthcare’s new bespoke training academy in Harrogate - James Rycroft, Arron Bolland, Chris Rycroft, Barbara Rycroft, Bernadette Mossman and Jill Young. (Picture contributed)

The most recent figures show the number of filled posts within the adult social care sector decreased by three percent approximately between 2020/21 and 2021/22.

The Vida Healthcare Academy has been designed to establish a permanent base for the dementia care provider’s bespoke training department following its growth from three to seven staff members since it was first launched.

James Rycroft, Managing Director at Vida Healthcare, said: “Our team is our greatest asset and the new centre will ensure we can provide significant professional growth and development opportunities throughout their time with us.

"This will also ensure we can continue to provide residents with the highest quality of compassionate care.”

The origins of Vida Healthcare lie in its mission to transform the care available to people living with dementia, with a focus on championing the use of bespoke environments and alternative therapies to improve wellbeing and quality of life.

More than three years of research went into the planning of the first home, Vida Hall in Starbeck, and the company worked with leading consultants to develop an innovative, state-of-the-art home.

Vida Healthcare’s second care home, Vida Grange in Pannal, opened in December 2016.

Its third home, Vida Court, completed in 2021, has been dubbed ‘the home of the future’ with a cinema and more.

Since 2019, Vida Healthcare has grown from 250 to 600 staff members, all of whom have successfully undertaken training and development programmes with Vida Academy since its inception.