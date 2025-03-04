UK’s largest tractor festival is set to return to North Yorkshire stately home this summer

The UK’s largest tractor festival is to return to a gorgeous setting in North Yorkshire with more than 1,500 vintage and modern tractors.

Tractor Fest will see more than 100 acres of the stately estate at Newby Hall, near Ripon, become home to more than 1,500 vintage and modern tractors and another 1,000 exhibits including stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Running from Saturday, June 7 to Sunday, June 8 from 10am-4pm, Tractor Fest has grown steadily over the last 19 years to become the UK’s largest tractor show.

Kevin Watson, chair of organisers Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA), said: “We are very proud to partner with Newby Hall to stage Tractor Fest which is held in great affection by our members and the thousands of visitors we attract every year.

“Enthusiasts and families are in for a treat of a weekend with Newby Hall and its award-winning gardens providing a superb location.”

This year will be Tractor Fest’s 19th anniversary of the UK’s largest tractor festival which will also mark two other celebrations – 100 years of the American Caterpillar brand and 80 years of the Fordson E27N tractor.

Caterpillar is legendary for its bright yellow heavy machinery – excavators, trucks and bulldozers – used in construction, mining and engineering.

The Fordson E27N is notable for its blue chassis and orange wheels.

It was an upgrade of the Fordson N and made in England from March 1945 by necessity because of the war.

The E27N had the same engine and transmission as the Model N, but in a new casting which allowed for a power take-off and a hydraulic lift unit to efficiently operate implements such as a harvester or mower.

Tractor Fest will also mark 100 years of Kramer, a rare German tractor marque.

There will be displays of American cars, cultivation equipment and ERF vehicles.

ERF was a British truck manufacturer established in 1933 by Edwin Richard Foden from whose initials the company was named.

Tractor Fest is also supported by Ripon Farm Services and the National Vintage Tractor & Engine Club.