UK's largest tractor festival is set to return to lovely Newby Hall with fun for whole family

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In the days before DAF dominated there was British truck legends ERF – and now they are to be celebrated when Newby Hall hosts the UK's largest tractor festival.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next month’s much-anticipated Tractor Fest will see a feast of nostalgia for fans of the legendary British marque when more than 30 ERF trucks arrive at the historic country house and gardens near Ripon.

ERF was established in 1933 by Edwin Richard Foden from whose initials the company was named.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many ERF enthusiasts are now members of the Register of ERF Vehicles Society (REVS) which is to exhibit at Tractor Fest for the first time on June 7-8.

Legendary trucks coming to Newby Hall - Robert Wellock from Barnoldswick, Lancashire with his son Tom and his two ERFs. (Picture contributed)

Among them is Robert Wellock from Barnoldswick, Lancashire who is exhibiting his restored 1986 ERF for the first time.

Robert is part of the Wellock family well-known as potato merchants and now as a leading supplier of high-quality food and ingredients to restaurants across the UK.

“I’ve been around ERFs since I became an apprentice mechanic at W & G Taylor in Skipton,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I worked for my dad Richard and we had many ERF delivery wagons over the years.

Flashback to when Robert Wellock was an apprentice at W & G Taylor in Skipton. He will be bringing his vintage ERFs to next month’s much-anticipated Tractor Fest near Ripon. (Picture contributed)

“ERFs were built with the operator in mind.

“They used to be called a gaffer’s wagon.

"They were built to run and to be re-built.”

Robert spent four years restoring his 1986 model which will be accompanied to Tractor Fest by his 1999 curtain-sided ERF which has been converted to a mobile home.

REVS is dedicated to the promotion and preservation of the legacy of ERF’s founder Edwin Richard Foden.

Organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA), Tractor Fest has grown over 19 years to become the UK’s largest tractor show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 100 acres of the Newby Hall estate will become home to more than 1,500 vintage and modern tractors and another 1,000 exhibits including stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles.

It also boasts family entertainment, crafts, food and drink

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins, Econ Engineering and Brockhills.

The event is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.