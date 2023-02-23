Ukraine refugee, 11, plays on new Harrogate charity single to mark anniversary of brutal Russian invasion

Arina Babaieva, who plays the bandura, was welcomed to Harrogate last year when her family were forced to leave their home country.

The youngster's musical skills on the national instrument of Ukraine have now been put to use by two Harrogate musicians on a new song which references the war.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Called When The Music Plays, the composition is the work of Chris Lain, who lived in Kyiv for three years and is now back living locally, who wrote it with Stuart McLachlan.

11-year-old Ukranian refugee Arina Babaieva, who plays the bandura on the new Harrogate charity song.

The two friends have been writing and producing their own work for several years.

The involvement of young Arina was suggested by Chris’s wife Colette, who launched a neighbourhood WhatsApp group on St Helen's Road in Harrogate last year to raise funds for The Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My husband and I spent three years in Kyiv in the early 2000s and we are devastated to see what is happening there now.

"When I heard their song, I suggested that they include a bandura player as it’s the national instrument of Ukraine,” said Colette Lain.

"Luckily my Ukrainian friend Nataliia, who is living with her family here in Harrogate as refugees, has a daughter who plays the bandura.

"They were very enthusiastic about getting involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harrogate-created charity track is available on Spotify, Apple and other streaming sites.

Donations are via President Zelenskiy’s charity United24 https://u24.gov.ua/

Co-songwriter Chris said: “We were glad to be able to produce something that comments on the terrible situation in Ukraine, and especially to have the participation of Arina, who is an accomplished bandura player. Slava Ukraini!”

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, tens of thousands of soldiers and civilians have been killed and millions of Ukrainians have been displaced

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad