UK triumph for Harrogate hotel as it wins 'Best Spa for the Eco Conscious' in top awards

Rudding Park was crowned Best Spa for the Eco Conscious this week at the annual Good Spa Guide Awards showcasing excellence in the UK spa industry.

One of only eight finalists, Rudding Park beat off stiff competition from The Spa at Carden Park, Swinton Country Club & Spa, The Spa at Breedon Priory, Y Spa at Wyboston Lakes, Aquarias Spa at Whatley Manor and The Spa at South Lodge.

Sarah Johnson, Head of Rudding Park Spa, said “As a responsible business, the environment and sustainability is a key focus for us combined with ensuring we provide guests with an exceptional spa experience.

Harrogate success - Sarah Johnson, Rudding Park Head of Spa, collecting the award with members of her team; Lorraine Kennedy, Emma Sorby and Megan Ainsworth.

"Offering guests something new and embracing our natural environment is really important.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have won the award.”

Rudding Park Spa focuses on the outdoors and indoors working in harmony, offering guest experiences inspired by the natural environment.

The Roof Top Spa and Garden was designed to evolve with the seasons and features an extensive range of experiences including a Hydrotherapy Pool, Spa Bath, Oxygen Pod, Garden Cabin Sauna and Cabana.

Rudding Park taps into its own natural aquifer through a borehole on the grounds.

This water supplies the spa pools, reducing the burden on national water supplies and the power required to receive the water.

Last week saw the luxury hotel and resort launch a new Woodland Spring Bathing experience - two private fresh water tubs hidden in woodland so guests can relax and soak and reconnect with nature.

Rich in magnesium calcium and sodium; the water from the aquifer, has no added chemicals and no chlorine.

The water is maintained at a constant temperature using excess heat from the Rudding Park energy centre.

The energy centre is integral to the Rudding Park strategy to reach NetZero as it provides significant heating efficiencies to the resort, reducing carbon dioxide by 30%.