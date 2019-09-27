UCI Sunday: Everything you need to know ahead of the Men's Elite Road Race cycling event in Harrogate

As the UCI Road World Championships comes to its closing weekend, we looked at everything you need to know about the Men's Elite Road Race taking place on Day 9 - Sunday, September 29.

UCI CYCLING RACE

THE RACE: Men’s Elite Road Race.

THE ROUTE: Leeds to Harrogate

THE TIMES: The riders will exit Leeds at 8.40am and wind their way into the Dales via Ilkley (9.22am) and Skipton (9.42am).

They are due to reach Kettlewell by 10.14am before a trio of significant climbs come one after another.

Cray is first up at 10.27am and Buttertubs will be crested at approximately 11.16am before the reach the summit of Grinton Moor at 11.51am.

Masham (12.23pm), Ripon (12.44pm) and Ripley (1.01pm) then follow in quick succession before the peloton enters the Harrogate circuit at 1.07pm.

Seven laps of that tough and technical loop will ensure only the strongest survive for a chance to claim the iconic rainbow jersey on Parliament Street at approximately 3.21pm.

ROAD CLOSURES

Harrogate circuit

Closures will generally be in place from around two hours before the first rider is due, with vehicle crossing points at selected locations open until about 30 minutes before the first rider arrives.

Harrogate finish

The immediate finish area in Harrogate (West Park between Albert Street and Brunswick Place) will be closed to all traffic from September 18 through to October 1, as this is where the finish arch and other race infrastructure is in place.

Organisers Yorkshire 2019 say no other roads should be closed overnight, except in start locations the night before a race. West Park from Brunswick Place to the Prince of Wales Roundabout will be closed

from September 18 to October 1. West Park and Parliament Street will be kept open from Albert Street to Crescent Road for as long as possible each day.

What the colour coding means for road closures

Amber: The race route is closed to traffic and pedestrians but designated route crossings and access points are open to the public.

Red: All of the race route and designated route crossings and access points are closed to traffic and pedestrians.

Outside of red and amber times the roads are open to both traffic and pedestrians.

BUSES

- The 36: (Harrogate - Leeds)

Buses will run up to every 10 minutes using the normal timetables throughout the event.

Between 21 and 29 September, buses between 9am and 8pm won’t be able to get to stops on Leeds Road between Oatlands Corner and the Prince of Wales Roundabout. At all other times, we will serve all the usual stops.

- The 36: (Harrogate - Ripon)

Buses are up to every 20 minutes as normal.

- The 1: (Harrogate - Starbeck - Knaresborough)

Buses are up to every seven minutes and using the normal timetables.

- The 7: (Harrogate - Wetherby - Leeds)

Buses will run every 30 minutes and using the normal timetables.

- 2a/2b: (Harrogate - Bilton and New Park)

No changes. Buses are using the normal times and will serve the usual stops throughout the event.

- 3: (Harrogate - Jennyfield)

Many journeys are running as normal, but there will be times through the middle of the day when buses cannot run.

- 6: (Harrogate - Pannal Ash)

Buses will run every hour on a new route to the usual loop around Harlow Avenue, Pannal Ash Road and the southern part of Beckwith Road. This means buses won’t be able to get to stops on Cold Bath Road or Otley Road due to road closures.

- 8: (Harrogate - Knaresborough - Wetherby)

Buses are running as normal.

- 21: (Knaresborough - Boroughbridge)

Buses are running as normal.

- 22: (Knaresborough - Ripon - Boroughbridge - York)

Buses are running as normal.

- 24: (To Pateley Bridge)

Buses are running as normal.

TRAINS

Network Rail, Northern and London North Eastern Railway have worked together to put on 62 additional trains between York and Leeds via the Harrogate line, providing 17,000 extra seats.

Additional services will be in operation on September 29.

The enhanced rail services running between Leeds, Harrogate and York means there will be up to four services an hour in each direction from Harrogate station at peak times.