UCI Saturday: Everything you need to know ahead of the Women's Elite Road Race cycling event in Harrogate

As the UCI Road World Championships comes to its closing weekend, we looked at everything you need to know about the Women's Elite Road Race taking place on Day 8 - Saturday, September 28.

THE RACE: Women’s Elite Road Race.

THE ROUTE: Bradford to Harrogate.

THE TIMES: The peloton will roll out of Bradford at 11.40am and sample the delights of Otley at 11.52pm before the first categorised ascent comes on Norwood Edge at 12.05pm.

The race then continues to Pateley Bridge at and up the Nidderdale valley at 12.34pm.

The climb of Lofthouse is awaiting them there and they should top that at 12.57pm before descending into Masham at 1.19pm.

A relatively flat section should see them reach Ripon by 1.44pm before they pass onto the Harrogate circuit at 2.32pm.

Three laps should then see the frontrunners emerge before a new world champion is crowned on Parliament Street at 3.42pm.

ROAD CLOSURES

Harrogate circuit

Closures will generally be in place from around two hours before the first rider is due, with vehicle crossing points at selected locations open until about 30 minutes before the first rider arrives.

Harrogate finish

The immediate finish area in Harrogate (West Park between Albert Street and Brunswick Place) will be closed to all traffic from September 18 through to October 1, as this is where the finish arch and other race infrastructure is in place.



Organisers Yorkshire 2019 say no other roads should be closed overnight, except in start locations the night before a race. West Park from Brunswick Place to the Prince of Wales Roundabout will be closed

from September 18 to October 1. West Park and Parliament Street will be kept open from Albert Street to Crescent Road for as long as possible each day.

What the colour coding means for road closures

Amber: The race route is closed to traffic and pedestrians but designated route crossings and access points are open to the public.

Red: All of the race route and designated route crossings and access points are closed to traffic and pedestrians.

Outside of red and amber times the roads are open to both traffic and pedestrians.

Harrogate

Harrogate - Ripon Road section: (Ripon Road Hydro to Parliament Street, Swan Road, Crescent Road). Closure type: Fixed. Closure times: 12pm to 1.30pm (amber); 1.30pm to 4.10pm (red); 4.10pm to 5.10pm (amber).

Harrogate - main circuit: (Otley Road, Pot Bank, Penny Pot Lane, Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Harlow Moor Drive, Valley Drive, Kent Road, Hereford Road). Closure type: Fixed. Closure times: 12pm to 1.30pm (amber); 1.30pm to 4.10pm (red); 4.10pm to 5.10pm (amber).

Ripon

Palace Road, North Street, Market Place West, Market Place South, Market Place car park, Fishergate, Old Market Place, Queen Street, Westgate, Park Street, Studley Road. Closure type: Rolling. Closure times: 1.15pm to 2.30pm (red).

B626528. Closure type: Rolling. Closure times: 1.30pm to 1.45pm (red).

Palace Road, North Street, Market Place East Closure type: Rolling. Closure times: 12pm to 1.15pm (red).

Nidderdale

Lofthouse Summit. Closure type: Fixed. Closure times: 11am to 3pm (red).

Summerbridge. Closure type: Rolling. Closure times: 12pm to 1pm (red).

Pateley Bridge. Closure type: Rolling. Closure times: 12.10pm to 1.10pm (red).

BUSES

- The 36: (Harrogate - Leeds)

Buses will run up to every 10 minutes using the normal timetables throughout the event.

Between 9am and 8pm it won’t be able to get to stops on Leeds Road between Oatlands Corner and the Prince of Wales Roundabout. At all other times, we will serve all the usual stops.

- The 36: (Harrogate - Ripon)

Buses are up to every 20 minutes as normal.

- The 1: (Harrogate - Starbeck - Knaresborough)

Buses are up to every seven minutes and using the normal timetables.

- The 7: (Harrogate - Wetherby - Leeds)

Buses will run every 30 minutes and using the normal timetables.

- 2a/2b: (Harrogate - Bilton and New Park)

No changes. Buses are using the normal times and will serve the usual stops throughout the event.

- 3: (Harrogate - Jennyfield)

Many journeys are running as normal, but there will be times through the middle of the day when buses cannot run.

- 6: (Harrogate - Pannal Ash)

Buses will run every hour on a new route to the usual loop around Harlow Avenue, Pannal Ash Road and the southern part of Beckwith Road. This means buses won’t be able to get to stops on Cold Bath Road or Otley Road due to road closures.

- 8: (Harrogate - Knaresborough - Wetherby)

Buses are running as normal.

- 21: (Knaresborough - Boroughbridge)

Buses are running as normal

- 22: (Knaresborough - Ripon - Boroughbridge - York)

Buses are running as normal.

- 24: (To Pateley Bridge)

Many journeys are running as normal but there will be times through the middle of the day when buses cannot run.

TRAINS

LNER are running special AZUMA services between Leeds and Harrogate during the UCI World Championships, giving spectators a preview of the new trains ahead of their introduction on the route in December.

There will be seven scheduled services each way on the Saturdays and Sundays during the event, using nine-car bi-mode rolling stock.

The first AZUMA train is due to arrive in Harrogate at 12.16 on Saturday – followed by the same trains every hour until 17.14 and a final service arriving at 18.35.

The initial trains will return to Leeds empty until 16.28 which will be the first scheduled return service into Leeds. The final service will run from Harrogate at 22.33, arriving into Leeds at 22.59.

Network Rail, Northern and London North Eastern Railway have worked together to put on 62 additional trains between York and Leeds via the Harrogate line, providing 17,000 extra seats.

The enhanced rail services running between Leeds, Harrogate and York means there will be up to four services an hour in each direction from Harrogate station at peak times.