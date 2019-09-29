Wet and weary riders make their way up Parliament Street.

UCI Picture Special: Stunning images from the final day of the road world cycling championship in Harrogate

It was perhaps predictable that the final day of what has been a somewhat soggy UCI Road World Championships should be so badly affected by the weather.

Rain had affected much of the week with riders crashing and crowds somewhat lower than expected... however, despite the Fan Zone being closed due to flooding and some areas of the course having to be missed out altogether due to the torrential downpours, the last race on the last day brought about some stunning action and fantastic pictures.

Spectators cheer on as the riders pass the Pump Rooms in heavy rain. Picture: Tony Johnson

1. Men's Elite Road Race

The crowds stayed on to give the weary riders some encouragement. Picture: Gerard Binks

2. Men's Elite Road Race

Wet and very tired, the riders make their way up Parliament Street. Picture: Gerard Binks

3. Men's Elite Road Race

Racing through the streets of Harrogate. Picture: Gerard Binks

4. Men's Elite Road Race

