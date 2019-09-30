UCI Picture Special: Saturday sunshine as Harrogate welcomed the world for cycling championships
It might have been a wet week as the UCI Road World Championships came to the district, but fans revelled in the small bit of sunshine that Harrogate enjoyed on Saturday.
Fans from all over the world came to take in the incredible cycling, soaking up the sliver of sun and making the most of the Fan Zone with fancy dress and a carnival atmosphere on Saturday.
Take a look through these 20 pictures which perfectly capture the essence...
1. UCI 2019
Volunteer helper Emma Bolles enjoys the Fan Zone, with face paint and bicycle earrings.