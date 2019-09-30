20 pictures of fans enjoying themselves at UCI on Saturday

UCI Picture Special: Saturday sunshine as Harrogate welcomed the world for cycling championships

It might have been a wet week as the UCI Road World Championships came to the district, but fans revelled in the small bit of sunshine that Harrogate enjoyed on Saturday.

Fans from all over the world came to take in the incredible cycling, soaking up the sliver of sun and making the most of the Fan Zone with fancy dress and a carnival atmosphere on Saturday.
Take a look through these 20 pictures which perfectly capture the essence...

Volunteer helper Emma Bolles enjoys the Fan Zone, with face paint and bicycle earrings.

1. UCI 2019

Volunteer helper Emma Bolles enjoys the Fan Zone, with face paint and bicycle earrings.
Gerard Binks
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Belgium fans in fancy dress.

2. UCI 2019

Belgium fans in fancy dress.
Gerard Binks
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Dutch fan in funny hat to support the UCI.

3. UCI 2019

Dutch fan in funny hat to support the UCI.
Gerard Binks
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Swiss fan flying the flag.

4. UCI 2019

Swiss fan flying the flag.
Gerard Binks
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5