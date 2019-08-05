UCI flag flying over Tadcaster

The Yorkshire 2019 para-cycling flag has been handed over to Heineken to mark 50 days to go before Tadcaster hosts a race start as part of the UCI Road World Championships.

The brewery will fly the special flag from their home in the town centre, in advance of the international cycling event next month.

Tadcaster is one of three start locations for the para-cycling event, which takes place on Saturday September 21, when more than 100 riders are expected to race from the town on the 57km route to Harrogate.

The para-cycling international race takes place just before the UCI Road World Championships, which is being held in the UK for the first time since the 1980s.

Selby District Council Executive member, Coun Chris Pearson, said: “There are just 50 days to go before top athletes and fans from around the globe visit our region once again. We’re handing over this flag to begin the countdown to this major sporting spectacle visiting Tadcaster.”

A range of activities to help celebrate the day are being organised by the Tadcaster Events Management Project Team.

This will include chances to try out the adapted bikes para-cyclists use, community activities, craft stalls, big screens and BMX demonstrations. Local businesses will be providing food and drink.

Roy Thompson from Heineken Brewery, said: “This will be a truly inspirational cycling event and we’re absolutely delighted our historic building will be flying the flag for this major cycling race.”

The flag is expected to be displayed from the brewery from early next month.

Pictured: Roy Thompson from Heineken Brewery and Coun Chris Pearson from Selby District Council, with the special para cycling flag to be flown in Tadcaster.