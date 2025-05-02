Two weeks two marathons and two Harrogate charities boosted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“It has been incredible to run two marathons in two weeks” said Harrogate MP Tom Gordon after completing both the London Marathon and Paris Marathon in the last fortnight.

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP managed to knock 21 minutes off his time in London last weekend compared to Paris – and it was all in a good cause.

"It has been incredible to run two marathons in two weeks in support of Open Country and Harrogate Hospital Community Charity,” said Mr Gordon.

"Harrogate and Knaresborough have so many fantastic charities, many of which I’ve had the privilege of visiting since being elected.

Double charity effort - Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon managed to knock 21 minutes off his time in London last weekend compared to Paris. (Picture contributed)

"The atmosphere in London was fab and it really pushed me around the course.

"It was great to take 21 minutes off my time."

The Lib Dem MP is now very close to reaching his £2,000 fundraising goal with donations taking him 91% of the way to his target of helping the two local charities.

Open Country helps people with disabilities to access and enjoy the countryside, while Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity supports Harrogate Hospital and its patients.

A supporter of Harrogate Parkrun, Mr Gordon is hopeful donations will continue to come in the next few days.

"I’d like to say a huge thanks to Open Country and Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity, they’ve been beyond supportive,” he said.

"I am very grateful to everyone who has donated or sent messages of encouragement.

“But there’s still time for anyone who’d like to contribute.”