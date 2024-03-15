Two North Yorkshire Police dogs – PD Bobby (left) and PD Lynne (right) – have retired from their teams after six years service.

PD Bobby and PD Lynne joined North Yorkshire Police together in 2018 and at the age of seven years old, they both formally retired from the force last week.

Both dogs qualified as general purpose dogs and Lynne was also a firearms support dog.

During their six years in service both have travelled to all corners of North Yorkshire and have been responsible for finding and helping to apprehend criminals.

A retirement ceremony which was hosted by our Acting Chief Constable, Elliot Foskett, was held at North Yorkshire Police Headquarters in Northallerton. As part of the ceremony, both Bobby and Lynne’s names were also added to the new Police Dog Roll of Honour. Their handlers PC Katie Burleigh and PC Ben Britton were presented with awards as well as dog toys which Bobby and Lynne can enjoy during their retirement.

Chief Inspector Mark Procter from our Force Dog Section and Firearms unit commented: “Bobby and Lynne are a true credit to North Yorkshire Police. They have both played such a vital role in the work that we do to protect the communities of North Yorkshire.

“As a force we wanted to set up a scheme which formally recognises their contribution and as part of this all dogs receive a formal retirement ceremony which is hosted by a member of our Chief Officer Team.