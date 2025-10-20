Two inspirational Harrogate youngsters honoured at prestigious Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards

Two inspirational children from Harrogate have been celebrated for their remarkable bravery and resilience at the prestigious Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards.

Sophia Felgate, 11, picked up the Amazing Achievement award, while Henry Connolly, 10, was named Fantastic Fundraiser at the prestigious event, held on October 10 at New Dock Hall in Leeds.

The star-studded event raised a record-breaking £100,000 and welcomed over 500 guests and celebrities, who came together to honour some of the region's most inspiring children and young people.

Founded in 2011 by the St James’s Place (SJP) Charitable Foundation, the awards have become a highly anticipated event in Yorkshire’s social calendar.

It not only highlights the courage of the region’s young people but also raises essential funds for hundreds of charities throughout the region.

Henry Conolly, a ten-year-old heart patient, was awarded the Fantastic Fundraiser award for raising £6,416.70 for the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund.

Across two days last September, Henry cycled 30 miles from Selby to York and back with his dad by his side for support.

On his fundraising challenge, Henry said: “When I was young, I had an operation on my heart, and I wanted to raise money for the Children's Heart Surgery Fund.

"I would like the money to be used to help children who were born like me.”

In June 2018, just a week after her third birthday, Sophia Felgate was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia and underwent six months of intense chemotherapy, followed by two years of treatment that included numerous injections, operations, and painful side effects.

Despite losing the ability to walk and enduring immense pain, she remained a happy and brave child throughout.

After finishing treatment and ringing the bell in 2020, Sophia relapsed in 2021 and faced another two years of gruelling chemotherapy.

Even while unwell, Sophia raised thousands of pounds for the Candlelighters charity and completed a number of incredible fundraising challenges.

Her strength, kindness, and determination has inspired everyone around her which … saw her pick up the Amazing Achievement award.

This year’s Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards had a ‘Neon Jungle’ theme with guests treated to colourful and extravagant décor, spectacular entertainment and musical performances.

Among the attendees were a host of familiar faces, including Leeds Rhinos’ Ash Hanley and Jamie Jones Buchanan, Coronation Street’s Natalie Anderson, Emmerdale actors Amy Walsh and Ash Palmisciano, and radio presenters Danny Mylo and Rosie Madison.

Hosting the awards for the first time was award-winning radio and sports presenter, Rich Williams.

On the awards, Rich Williams said: “It has been an absolute honour to host the Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards for the first time.

"The courage and resilience shown by these young people is nothing short of inspiring.

"The room was filled with so much positivity and pride; it is a night I will never forget.”

Ewan Dowes, Chair of the Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards committee, added: “I would like to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported this year's Yorkshire Children of Courage Awards and to all those that work so hard to make this event happen.

"We raised an incredible amount which will allow us to continue providing critical funding to charities across Yorkshire, and we are deeply grateful for everyone’s generous contributions.”