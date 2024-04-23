Two hundred movie fans attend farewell event for key figure in Harrogate cinema world

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As well as serving on the committee and acting as producer for the annual Harrogate Film Festival, Brian Madden has long been a filmmaker, himself.

Speaking in the Harrogate Odeon before the final film of their 68th season, the society’s chair Paula Stott hailed Brian as "inspirational and innovative” and a “true leader".

Before a screening of Flee, an animated international co-production between Denmark, France, Norway, and Sweden about a migrant's epic journey to safety, Paula highlighted that Brian’s love of cinema stretched back nearly 60 years, to his days in Leeds Film Society while at university.

Harrogate Film Society's Brian Madden, right, pictured in a promo shot for the film Run Kara by Growler Films in Harrogate with director Henry Thompson, writer Karen Bridgett and actor Marthe Taylor. (Picture by Steve Riding)

A short tribute film called The Brian Madden Tapes was also shown to the audience at the Odeon.

Created by fellow Harrogate Film Society stalwart and filmmaker Henry Thompson, this professionally produced and entertaining portrait of Brian included warm tributes from key members of the society and Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser.

Later, the celebrations continued at Everyman cinema.

Founded in 1956, Harrogate Film Society is one of the strongest such organisations in the UK committed to the best in world cinema.

