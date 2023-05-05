Two Harrogate students' success in last Queen’s Scout awards and first King’s Scout awards

Matthew White and Oliver Smith, who study at The Grammar School at Leeds, are Explorer Scouts in the 10th North Leeds troop.

Last week saw the two students receive the last Queen’s Scout awards and the first King’s Scout awards in a ceremony at The Grammar School at Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Queen’s Scout Award, now known as the King’s Scout Award, marks the start of King Charles III’s reign after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and is the top achievement for Explorer Scouts and Scout network members.

Winning Yorkshire Scouts, including two students from Harrogate. Back row, from left: Shriyaa Papanna, Anika Mohandas, William Rushton, Benjamin Pettifor, Rory Cobb, Ashaz Hossain-Ibrahim and Matthew White Front row from left: Oliver Smith, Oliver Harper, Amelie McDermott-Boulton, Adam Turner.

Over a 12-month period, an Explorer Scout must develop their skills, complete a physical challenge, undertake a service and take part in a four-day expedition.

They are also required to spend at least 18 nights away and complete a range of international, community and values activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards were presented at the ceremony by Deputy County Commissioner for Central Yorkshire, Alison Fell.

The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL) is a leading independent school for boys and girls aged three to 18, created in 2008 through the merger of Leeds Grammar School and Leeds Girls’ High School.

More than 200 pupils from The Grammar School at Leeds are members of the 10th North Leeds troop, which includes Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers.