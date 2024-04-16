Two Harrogate friends raise thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support as they embark on London Marathon challenge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bridget Moore and Amy Cresswell of Alchemy Media will tackle the 26.2-mile trek through the streets of the capital on Sunday having secured more than 85 per cent of their £5,000 target for Macmillan Cancer Support.

While admitting they have only ever attempted the odd 5k Park Run and a 10k Yorkshire Warrior event in the past, the two work colleagues have taken on a dedicated training regime to get themselves ready for what promises to be an emotional day.

Raising funds for Macmillan is a cause close to both their hearts, with Amy’s father recently losing his battle with cancer and Bridget witnessing first-hand the devastating impact it has had on close friends.

Managing Partner Amy was keen to ‘give something back’ following the support that Macmillan provided to her family, and Founder Bridget was only too happy to sign up and join her as they plod their way past many of London's best landmarks including, The Cutty Sark, Tower Bridge and Canary Wharf, finishing on the Mall by Buckingham Palace.

The date of the marathon also happens to land on the 18th birthday of the business, Alchemy Media, which is based at Windsor House in Harrogate.

Bridget said: “I wanted to do something significant for the business turning 18 and the London Marathon actually falls on our birthday.

“So, it feels like this was meant to be.

"We also wanted to raise some money for a worthwhile cause and something close to our hearts, it has been so heart-warming to see the generosity of our family, colleagues, friends, clients, partners and suppliers in supporting our cause.

“Preparations have been going well.

"We have followed the Chris Evans ‘119 days to your first marathon’ training plan which means we have been running three or four times per week since Christmas, including an increasingly long run each Sunday.

“It has been a big commitment as the runs have got longer, taking up most of Sunday in terms of planning, fuelling, running and recovering.

"But having a clear plan has definitely increased our confidence, resilience and recovery rates, so we know we’re in good shape for the big day.

“We’d like to come in just under five hours – although to be honest this really is the challenge of a lifetime and just finishing will be reward enough.

“We have never done anything like this before.

"A team of us from Alchemy Media took part in Yorkshire Warrior to raise funds for Yorkshire Cancer Research a few years back, so a 10k obstacle run is about the limit to our experience.

“We are looking forward to sampling the atmosphere on the day and do feel like we’ve planned for quite a lot of the variables, so the scariest things are the bits outside of our control – the weather and how busy it will be on the day.”

Amy added: “My lovely, incredible, dad recently passed away from cancer.

"At the time that I applied for a charity place with Macmillan Cancer Support, we were one of the lucky families experiencing the amazing care that Macmillan provide to people living with cancer.

“I can’t thank them enough for the kindness and support they showed us during my dad’s last months and weeks which made what was a very difficult time, easier for all of us – for that I will be forever grateful.

“Bridget has shown the ultimate support for me by offering to help me raise money for this amazing charity, so I’m hugely grateful to her for this.”

Alchemy is a media planning and buying agency, advising clients on where, when and how to spend their advertising budgets to focus the investment on reaching the right people in the right ways, and buying their media space for them at the best possible price.

Working with a varied client roster across sectors including FMCG, retail, leisure, hospitality, utilities, Alchemy looks to ensure that advertising is delivered in the most impactful and memorable ways across traditional and digital media to drive short term sales and long-term brand health.

Bridget and Amy have currently raised £4,303 of their £5,000 target.