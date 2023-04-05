Two Harrogate best friends since school to take on two marathons for the Rob Burrow Foundation and Pancreatic Cancer UK

Nicola Stamford, and Becky McDonnell, who first met in year seven at Harrogate Grammar School where they became lifelong friends, will be running the London Marathon, closely followed by the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.

Now both aged 43, the two friends’ first challenge will be the London Marathon on April 23 for Pancreatic Cancer UK, following Becky’s dad’s sad and sudden death in 2020.

Peter Louden of Tewit Well Avenue was well known in the Harrogate community and as a member at Pannal Golf Club.

Next up will be the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on May 14 in aid of the Rob Burrow Foundation.

Becky, of human resources firm RHM Consulting, said: “Nicola and I have known each other for over 32 years.

"Taking this on together is a testament to our friendship and determination to raise money for these two amazing charities.

“Pancreatic cancer is the ninth most common cancer in the UK.

"It has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers, with a five-year survival rate of less than 7%.

"My dad was diagnosed – as a fit and healthy 66-year-old – he lived only 12 weeks after that diagnosis.

“Anything we can do to raise money to support research is worth the tired limbs and blistered feet.”

Nicola Stamford, owner and founding director of Harrogate-based The Big Bamboo Agency, said: “I am delighted to be supporting Becky in a bid to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK in aid of Pete and that we are also able to support the Rob Burrow Foundation through our second run.

“I met Rob, his wife and his family at the 2022 Yorkshire Choice Awards, and I was amazed by their courage.

"I thought if they can do what they do, I can put one foot in front of the other and run – well jog – a marathon.”

Between them, the friends will be running 104 miles in total.

To donate, visit: