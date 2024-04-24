Two-day event for gamers is coming to Harrogate as town shows off its creative side to the world
Odyssey Gaming Festival will bring an electrifying weekend of cutting-edge gaming and technology for all the family to the Crown Hotel in Harrogate in July.
Running from Saturday, July 6 to Sunday, July 7, the new event will offer an all-star line-up featuring gaming giants like Kingston Technology, Gigabyte and more.
In a reflection of Harrogate’s bustling creativity and strength in gaming, the town’s film and gaming entertainment scene is stepping up to the plate for Odyssey Gaming Festival with Dead Northern, The Secret Lair and with support from Your Harrogate and Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID).
Other local involvement in this thrilling new festival includes Harrogate-based audio visual firm FTAV, Harrogate-based computer shop Phase 4 Computers, and Knaresborough Graphics.
Open each day from 10am to 5pm, this family-friendly celebration of all things gaming will feature everything from Esports to Retro gaming.
Odyssey Gaming Festival is the perfect arena to showcase your skills, connect with fellow gamers, and experience the latest in gaming technology.
Play the newest games, win prizes, and meet game developers.
Immerse yourself in esports and discover exclusive merchandise and a host of gaming culture merch vendors.
There will also be a focus on Retro Gaming and playing classic video games of the past.
Tickets are on sale now, as is official Odyssey Gaming Festival merchandise, including T-shirts and hoodies.
Day passes, weekend passes and player passes are vailable now.