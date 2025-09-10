Two brothers cycle 250 miles from Harrogate to London with 500 white roses for Yorkshire Cancer Research

Two brothers have completed a 250 mile charity cycle from Harrogate to London whilst towing a trailer carrying 500 white roses.

Professional cyclists Charlie and Harry Tanfield, from Great Ayton, set off on Monday (September 8) and finished their journey yesterday (September 9), delivering the roses to Westminster in support of Yorkshire Cancer Research.

The roses have been pledged by the charity’s supporters to urge the Government to properly consider Yorkshire in its upcoming National Cancer Plan.

Charlie and Harry, who lost their mum in 2019 following an operation to remove a cancerous tumour, took on the two-day challenge to support the charity’s aim to improve cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment in Yorkshire.

During their journey, the brothers stopped off at Sheffield Hallam University's Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre, home to the charity’s research-backed cancer exercise service Active Together, which has helped more than 2,000 people in Yorkshire prepare for and recover from treatment.

Charlie and Harry have previously supported Yorkshire Cancer Research’s fundraising campaigns and chose the charity as one of the benefitting causes for their Tanfield Tour of Yorkshire event.

Harry said: “We’re proud to support Yorkshire Cancer Research again, especially for a cause so close to our hearts.

"Cycling these white roses to Westminster is our way of standing up for Yorkshire and making sure the region gets the support it urgently needs.”

The white roses are a mix of paper flowers crafted by Whitby-based artist Sophie Longhurst and handmade flowers contributed by the charity’s employees and volunteers.

The White Rose campaign has received cross-party support from more than 40 politicians, including Tom Gordon, MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Katie White, MP for Leeds North West, Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton and Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire.

A spokesperson at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “Each rose carries an important message to the Government - the needs of people in Yorkshire must be properly considered in the National Cancer Plan.

“Charlie and Harry rode 250 miles from Harrogate to deliver this message in person, highlighting the urgent need to tackle cancer inequalities in the region.

“The roses have been delivered – now it's time for the Government to act.”