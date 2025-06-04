Two boyhood friends who are set to put 'sleeping giant' of Harrogate on the DJ-ing map

Two boyhood friends in Harrogate who have turned their DJ dreams into a reality say their passion is to bring the town's music scene back to life.

The talented duo Duncan Mythen and Max Czernik believe Harrogate is a “sleeping giant” when it comes to nightlife and they are determined to do something about it.

One of them went to Harrogate Grammar School, the other to St. Aidan's Church of England High School, now they not only DJ together, they have formed a business called M&D Audio Visual or MDAV for short.

"Max and I both grew up in Harrogate and have been involved in the local nightlife scene for years," said Duncan.

The MDAV team boosting Harrogate's nightlife - From left, Tashi (sax player), Max (co-owner), Duncan (co-owner), Stacia (social media and events host). (Picture contributed)

"Max went to St Aidan’s and jumped straight into the industry at 18, building a solid reputation through regular gigs and a real talent for reading a crowd.

"I went to Harrogate Grammar School and always wanted to be a DJ from a young age, but I couldn’t afford the kit growing up.

"That didn’t stop me, I stayed close to the music, learned everything I could, and eventually broke through after COVID.

"We both love music but our focus is just as much on customer service and being flexible.”

The launch of MDAV, the duo’s Harrogate-based DJ and events business, was inspired by the massive public reaction to an event they held at Ivory Bar in Harrogate last year.

"The real turning point came with our bank holiday house night called REUNITE at Ivory,” said Duncan.

"The atmosphere was brilliant and the feedback was incredible.

"That was the moment we decided to go all in.

"We invested in top-quality equipment, built our setup from scratch, and officially launched MDAV in September 2024.”

Since launching, Duncan and Max have secured an agreement with the Majestic Hotel and held regular events at some of Harrogate’s most popular bars, including Monteys, Ivory and Hera.

They also specialise in weddings, corporate events, private parties and more.

But having shared a DJ dream since they were both teenagers, they feel not only do they have a lot more potential but so does the town.

"We genuinely believe Harrogate is a sleeping giant when it comes to nightlife,” said Duncan.

"There’s so much potential here that just needs reviving.

"Our ultimate goal is to bring it back to life with great music and bigger events and put Harrogate firmly on the map."

MDAV presents Ibiza Sessions on Saturday, June 14, Ivory Bar, Harrogate.