Twenty new jobs created as bigger and better M&S shop is opened in North Yorkshire

M&S has revealed the finished look at its Ripon store following a major extension and renewal works.

The extension into the adjacent previously vacant unit has increased the size of the foodhall from 7.3k sq ft to 12.3k sq ft for local customers, with even more M&S products to choose from.

The major redevelopment at the store which first opened at St Michaels Retail Park in July 2020, has also created 20 new local jobs for the community with the store team now totalling 75.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Inside, the in-store bakery offer is 80% bigger than before, with more new products including M&S’ viral Chunked N Loaded cookies, and a new coffee counter so customers can enjoy takeaway hot and iced drinks while browsing the store.

A larger produce section, with fresh fruit and vegetables from M&S’ Select Farm partners and Melon Fresh Market Specials, is joined by dedicated Flower and Wine shops.

Customers will also spot M&S’ signature neon signs around the store, new exterior signage outside and small-sized trolleys for any children joining their parents shopping.

To mark the final touches to the transformation, Store Manager Richard Johnston, who has worked at M&S for 29 years, was joined by colleagues and guest of honour Percy Pig to cut the ribbon.

"Our customers have been enjoying the changes in-store for a while,” sad Mr Johnston, “but today was a real colleague celebration for all the hard work that’s gone into the store over the past few months.

"Since we announced the extension last summer, there has been so much excitement locally from customers and it is brilliant to be able to reveal the final look.”

The extension at Ripon builds on M&S’ continued investment across Yorkshire, where it employs over 4,000 colleagues and works with over 800 Select Farm partners, with a brand-new, bigger foodhall unveiled at Pudsey in June and a brand-new M&S foodhall opening in Selby last November.

M&S Ripon is located at Units 1& 2, St Michaels Retail Park, Rotary Way, Ripon.

Opening hours are between 8am and 8pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 4pm on Sunday.