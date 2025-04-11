Twenty community grants of £500 each up for grabs thanks to much-missed Knaresborough teacher

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The community in Knaresborough is to benefit from 20 grants of up to £500 each in 2025 thanks to a legacy left by a much-missed teacher.

The Waugh Trust was set up in 2021 after former teacher Alan Waugh left money to Knaresborough Rotary Club in his will.

The late Mr Waugh had said he hoped the money would be used for improvement of the town, restoration of public buildings exterior décor, town regeneration and education.

An example of the contribution The Waugh Trust makes to the town came earlier this week when Knaresborough Rotary contributed £10,000 towards the cost of £60,000 for resurfacing the area around Holy Trinity Church in Knaresborough.

An example of Knaresborough Rotary’s cash boost for good causes in the town includes £10,000 towards the cost of resurfacing the area around Holy Trinity Church. (Picture contributed)

This year Knaresborough Rotary Waugh Trust have 20 grants of up to £500 each available to award.

Grant applications are open to local charities, community groups and individuals who can demonstrate that the monies will be used for the benefit of the town and people of Knaresborough.

This can be education related, improving the town area in a sustainable way, promoting local culture and heritage, fostering community engagement and/or for the town’s regeneration.

Under the terms of the bequest, grants cannot be awarded for sports or health related activities or assets.

The Trustees decisions will be final.

The closing date for Knaresborough Rotary Waugh Trust applications is Saturday, May 31.

Application forms are available via: [email protected]

Knaresborough Rotary is part of a worldwide organization of 1.2 million people providing humanitarian service and help build goodwill and peace.