Twelve pictures from the Hampsthwaite Feast and Show

The event - aimed at highlighting the village’s community spirit - started on Friday with races, a teens vs. adults football contest, disco, tuck shop and refreshments from Hampsthwaite School PTA and Cozy P. On Saturday, the crowds enjoyed a traditional Feast fancy dress parade, accompanied by Tewit Youth Band, a pet show, dog agility/tricks competition, the Hampsthwaite run, the Hampsthwaite Feast show, artisan craft market, dog obedience demonstration, craft making, petting farm, bouncy castles, climbing wall, inflatable laser quest and live entertainment.