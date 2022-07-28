23rd July 2022 Hampsthwaite Feast. Pictured Rob Gooderidge views a Kohl Rabi while judging the vegetables Picture Gerard Binks

Twelve pictures from the Hampsthwaite Feast and Show

The popular Hampsthwaite Feast and Show proved to be a big success with visitors both young and old last weekend.

Thursday, 28th July 2022, 4:20 pm

The event - aimed at highlighting the village’s community spirit - started on Friday with races, a teens vs. adults football contest, disco, tuck shop and refreshments from Hampsthwaite School PTA and Cozy P. On Saturday, the crowds enjoyed a traditional Feast fancy dress parade, accompanied by Tewit Youth Band, a pet show, dog agility/tricks competition, the Hampsthwaite run, the Hampsthwaite Feast show, artisan craft market, dog obedience demonstration, craft making, petting farm, bouncy castles, climbing wall, inflatable laser quest and live entertainment.

A spokesman said: “Seeing everyone having a great time makes it all worth while.”

23rd July 2022 Hampsthwaite Feast. Pictured Helen Brown views the flowers on display in the village hall Picture Gerard Binks

23rd July 2022 Hampsthwaite Feast. Pictured children take part in the parade in fancy dress Picture Gerard Binks

23rd July 2022 Hampsthwaite Feast. Pictured Tewit Youth Band take part in the parade Picture Gerard Binks

23rd July 2022 Hampsthwaite Feast. Pictured Tewit Youth Band take part in the parade Picture Gerard Binks

