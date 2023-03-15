TV’s Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright to judge Harrogate Dog Show on Easter Saturday thanks to Harrogate BID

Set to be staged on Easter Saturday, April 8 by Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) on the piazza at Victoria Shopping Centre, the challenging job of choosing the winning pooches and runners-up will go to Peter Wright, the star of hit Channel 5 series The Yorkshire Vet.

The new free-to-enter event follows the success of last year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations when Harrogate BID, together with Destination Harrogate and Your Harrogate, staged a series of events at its four-day ‘Jubilee Square’, with the most popular proving to be a dog show.

Harrogate Dog Show 2023, which is being held in conjunction with Victoria Shopping Centre, Posh Paws and Your Harrogate, will offer prizes on the day including a rosette, doggy-themed gift bag and a certificate for each winner.

Pictured from left are Labradors Sunny and Bear, Sausage Dog Frank and Staffie Cody, with Your Harrogate’s Nick Hancock, Harrogate BID Marketing and Business Executive Bethany Allen, and Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman.

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “Such was the success of our Platinum Jubilee dog show that we have decided to make it annual event, with this year’s show taking place on Easter Saturday.

"It's great to have TV’s Yorkshire Vet Peter Wright leading the judging panel.”

The Harrogate Dog Show 2023 is open to all dogs, great and small, from puppies to elderly dogs, and pure breeds to ‘Heinz 57’ varieties.

Categories on the day will include best trick, dog that looks most like its owner, and a dog agility course, with others to be announced as the event draws closer.