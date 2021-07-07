TV vet to sign books at town new market

Julian, who has a practice in Wetherby - Sandbeck Vets - will be signing copies of his latest book All Creatures.

The Artisan Market, in partnership with Wetherby Town Council, replaced the traditional farmers market and brought 40 traders, selling a wide variety of hand made and artisan produced goods.

The event attracted a host of visitors from the local community, who visited the new market and enjoy the beautiful weather.

The Market was officially opened by Mayor of Wetherby Coun Neil O’Byrne, who said: “It was an absolute pleasure for me to open the new and exciting Wetherby Artisan Market and welcome so many new stallholders.

“I doubt many more stalls could have fitted into the Market Place, which was packed with customers, many of whom thanked Wetherby Town Council for organising this vibrant monthly market.

“I am certain that this venture with our friends at Little Bird Made will be another resounding success and attract many more visitors to our beautiful town.”

Little Bird owner Jackie Crozier is excited for this Sunday, with new and current traders attending, selling handmade produce and products.

Everything from art, candles, skin care, home ware, clothing to food, drink, cheese, flowers, and craft products will be on offer.

Alongside the amazing street food vendors, selling freshly cooked delights and live musicians performing throughout the event.

Vet Julian spent his days as a mixed practice vet treating animals across the Yorkshire Dales.

In All Creatures, Julian tells the stories of each of the eight species he has the good fortune to care for every day.

He shares the heart-warming and life-affirming characteristics of animal happiness.

Visitors to the market on Sunday will have a chance to meet Julian and to buy his book.