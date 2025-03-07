TV celebrities 'arrested' in Harrogate today but it is all in a good cause

A number of TV celebrities are taking part in a Harrogate charity’s unusual fundraising event today.

The event will see well-known stars such as well-known figures Peter Wright, the Yorkshire Vet, and Tommy Cannon, of the famed double act Cannon and Ball, charged with fictious crimes in a bid to fundraise for their bail to support Harrogate-based Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Inspired by the classic board game Monopoly, the hospice care charity set about creating a fun and innovative fundraising event.

Named ‘Jail and Bail’, the celebrities will be arrested, charged with fictitious crimes and placed on trial.

When found (inevitably) guilty, they will be sent to jail in a secret location where their only hope of freedom lies in raising £1,000 in bail money with the help of their connections, friends and, most importantly, perhaps the public.

Comedian Tommy Cannon said: “I’m thrilled to be part of this charity event today, Friday.

"It’s always an honour to give back, and I’m looking forward to supporting such a great cause.

"It feels amazing to know that our efforts can make a real difference in people’s lives.

"I’m feeling excited and grateful. It’s a privilege to be part of something that means so much to so many, and I can’t wait to see the impact we’ll make together on Friday, more importantly, get me out!”

All funds raised from ‘Jail and Bail’ will go towards the vital work of North Yorkshire Hospice Care, whose family of services include Saint Michael’s Hospice, Herriot Hospice Homecare and Just ‘B’.

Together the charity delivers vital hospice care, plus emotional wellbeing and bereavement support to local communities across North Yorkshire.

As an independent charity, the majority of its care is funded by the generous support of its local communities.

Join in the fun by following Saint Michael’s Hospice and Herriot Hospice Homecare on facebook to watch clips from the event, plus listen to local radio station, Your Harrogate, who will be broadcasting the event on air for listeners at home.

To find out more about the event and to donate to the fundraiser please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/jailandbail2025