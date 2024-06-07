Turnover tops £10 million at leading Harrogate law firm as new managing partner hails 'exciting time' for company
Harrogate’s LCF Law, is reporting a successful financial year on the back of double-digit growth over the past 12 months.
For the year ending March 31, 2024, LCF Law’s total group revenue grew by more than 10%, up from £9.1 million the previous year.
Nearly all its specialist divisions, which span both commercial and personal law, experienced an increase in turnover.
Last month LCF Law announced that Ragan Montgomery had taken over as managing partner, succeeding Simon Stell, who remains with the firm, acting as a mentor and sounding board as well as supporting the wider team, to help achieve LCF Law’s ambitious goals.
Ragan Montgomery said: “Our significant revenue growth over the past 12 months is testament to our approach.
"These latest results will act as a springboard for further growth, with several new high-profile partner appointments on the way, making it a very exciting time for LCF Law.”
Other highlights for the firm, which employs 140 people across offices in Harrogate, Leeds, Bradford and Ilkley, include being named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work.
In addition, LCF Law has facilitated the planting of hundreds of trees through its work with Yorkshire Dales Millenium Trust (YDMT) and raised more than £10,000 for the Bone Cancer Trust.
Ragan Montgomery said: "In recent years we’ve worked hard to become more efficient and improve productivity, as well as continually investing in our team and we’re now seeing the benefits of this ongoing strategy.
"We pride ourselves on employing the best people who always strive to provide clients with a superb service at the right price.
“Clients are also reaping the rewards of this and benefitting from our continued investment in technology, which continually keeps them updated on progress and provides easy access to information, which is all part of our aim of being the best law firm to work with.
“Crucially, being a full-service law firm enables us to provide businesses and individuals with specialist legal advice across almost every area of law.”